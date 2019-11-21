Classic Rock Almanac November 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1960-While The Beatles are performing at the Kaiserkellar in Hamburg, Germany, 17 year old George Harrison is deported back to England for being in the club while underage.

1968-Yoko Ono suffers a miscarriage of John Lennon's child.

1974-After years of saying he never would, Marty Balin joined Jefferson Starship on stage at the Winterland in San Francisco.

1981-Foreigner's "Waiting for a Girl Like You" entered the top 5 on the US singles chart, where it would sit for the next 10 weeks

1987-Billy Idol had Billboard's top tune with a live version of Tommy James And The Shondells', "Mony Mony".

1990-Mick Jagger marries his girlfriend of 10 years, model Jerry Hall, on the island of Bali. The two would split in 1998

2003-The newest members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced. Those who will join the distinguished list of previous inductees are George Harrison, Prince, ZZ Top, Jackson Browne, The Dells, Bob Seger and Traffic. George Harrison will become the third Beatle to enter the Rock Hall as a solo performer; John Lennon was inducted in 1992 and Paul McCartney in 1999. The group was inducted in 1988.

2003-An acoustic guitar on which the late Beatle George Harrison learned to play, fetched 276,000 Pounds ($431,812) at a London auction.

2008-More than 40 years after Christians around the world were infuriated by John Lennon's saying that The Beatles were "more popular than Jesus", the Vatican's official newspaper absolved John of his notorious remark