Classic Rock Almanac November 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-John Lennon returned the MBE award (Member of the British Empire) that he and the other Beatles had been given in 1965.

1971-The three surviving members of The Doors tell Rolling Stone magazine that they are determined to carry even after the death of singer Jim Morrison.

1976-The Band's final concert, called The Last Waltz, was performed at San Francisco's Winterland.

1984-"Do They Know It's Christmas?", a song written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, was recorded in London, England by an all-star cast of British artists that included Paul Young, Sting, Phil Collins, members of U2 and many others.

2000-The Beatles' album simply titled "1", a collection of their UK and US chart toppers, reaches number one in Great Britain. It will top the US chart a week later

2010-Billy Joel was on the mend after the 61-year-old piano man had both hips replaced last week to correct a congenital condition.

2015-Defamation lawsuits filed by Tom Scholz, the founder of the Rock group Boston, against the ex-wife of the band's late lead singer, Brad Delp and the Boston Herald were dismissed by the highest court in Massachusetts.

BORN TODAY

1944-Bev Bevan

drummer with The Move, Electric Light Orchestra

1950-Jocelyn Brown

singer worked with John Lennon, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen