Classic Rock Almanac November 26, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1962-The Beatles re-record "Please Please Me" at EMI's Abbey Road Studios.
1974-Elton John's "Greatest Hits" became his fifth consecutive number 1 album in the US.
1994-"When Hell freezes over" was the answer that former Eagles members would give when asked when a reunion would take place.
2009-Paul McCartney told a BBC interviewer that his concerts are a way of helping him "revisit" other Beatles members and his late wife Linda.
BORN TODAY
1939-Tina Turner (Annie Mae Bullock)
Turner is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time, she has also been referred to as The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.
1945-John McVie
bassist with Fleetwood Mac