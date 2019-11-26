Classic Rock Almanac November 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles re-record "Please Please Me" at EMI's Abbey Road Studios.

1974-Elton John's "Greatest Hits" became his fifth consecutive number 1 album in the US.

1994-"When Hell freezes over" was the answer that former Eagles members would give when asked when a reunion would take place.

2009-Paul McCartney told a BBC interviewer that his concerts are a way of helping him "revisit" other Beatles members and his late wife Linda.

BORN TODAY

1939-Tina Turner (Annie Mae Bullock)

Turner is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time, she has also been referred to as The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

1945-John McVie

bassist with Fleetwood Mac