Classic Rock Almanac November 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Steppenwolf's first album, which includes their biggest hits, "Born to Be Wild" and "Magic Carpet Ride", is certified Gold

1970-George Harrison releases his first post-Beatles album, "All Things Must Pass", produced by Phil Spector and featuring Eric Clapton, Dave Mason, Ringo Starr and Jim Gordon.

1976-Brian Wilson appears on NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live, where he performs "Back Home", "Love Is A Woman" and "Good Vibrations".

1981-A concert by The Allman Brothers Band and The Grateful Dead, scheduled at the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Florida, is canceled because only 10,000 of 60,000 tickets have been sold. When the two groups played together in New York eight years ago, they drew over 600,000.

1989-Stevie Wonder joins Paul McCartney on stage at Paul's Los Angeles concert to sing their 1982 duet, "Ebony and Ivory".

BORN TODAY

1935-Al Jackson

drummer, Booker T and the MG's, died October 1, 1975

1942-Jimi Hendrix

guitarist, singer, songwriter, died on September 18, 1970