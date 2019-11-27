Classic Rock Almanac November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019
JR Eaton
Jimi Hendrix

(Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Steppenwolf's first album, which includes their biggest hits, "Born to Be Wild" and "Magic Carpet Ride", is certified Gold

1970-George Harrison releases his first post-Beatles album, "All Things Must Pass", produced by Phil Spector and featuring Eric Clapton, Dave Mason, Ringo Starr and Jim Gordon.

1976-Brian Wilson appears on NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live, where he performs "Back Home", "Love Is A Woman" and "Good Vibrations".

1981-A concert by The Allman Brothers Band and The Grateful Dead, scheduled at the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Florida, is canceled because only 10,000 of 60,000 tickets have been sold. When the two groups played together in New York eight years ago, they drew over 600,000.

1989-Stevie Wonder joins Paul McCartney on stage at Paul's Los Angeles concert to sing their 1982 duet, "Ebony and Ivory".

BORN TODAY

1935-Al Jackson
drummer, Booker T and the MG's, died October 1, 1975

1942-Jimi Hendrix
guitarist, singer, songwriter, died on September 18, 1970

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes