Classic Rock Almanac November 28, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1974-Elton John was joined on stage by John Lennon at Elton's Madison Square Garden concert.
1979-All of Ringo Starr's mementoes from his days with The Beatles are destroyed when his home in Hollywood Hills burns to the ground.
1993-Steppenwolf drummer Jerry Edmonton was killed in a car crash not far from his Santa Barbara, California home.
2006-Jimmy Buffett settled his trademark infringement suit against Robert Akard, an online merchandise retailer who was accused of selling T-shirts, CDs and other Buffett-related items over the Internet without the singer's permission.
2011-George Harrison's sister, Louise, announced that she had agreed to write a book about her life growing up with her famous brother.
2013-Britain's Daily Mail reported that George Harrison's sister was living in a pre-fabricated home and "struggling for money" since her allowance from The Beatles star's estate was cut off about a year after he passed away.
BORN TODAY
1943-Randy Newman
singer, songwriter
1962-Matt Cameron|
drummer with Soundgarden, who joined Pearl Jam in 1998