Classic Rock Almanac November 29, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1960-Paul McCartney and Pete Best are deported from West Germany after being arrested on suspicion of arson.

1963-The Beatles' fifth British single, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" is released.

1979-Anita Pallenburg, the common-law wife of Rolling Stone Keith Richards, is cleared of murder charges in the shooting death of her young male companion, whose body had been found in her New York state home.

1979-The four original members of KISS perform for what they say will be the last time.

1986-"Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Live / 1975-85" started a seven week run at #1 on the Billboard album chart.

1995-Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar married model Kari Karte in San Francisco.

2001-Beatles' guitarist George Harrison passed away at the age of 58, while resting at a friend's home in Los Angeles. His last words were reported to have been, "Love one another."

2007-Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, a convicted sex offender, was arrested for failing to properly register a new permanent address.

2010-Sotheby's of New York announced that Bob Dylan's hand-written lyrics to the 1960s anthem "The Times They Are A-Changin" would hit the auction block.

BORN TODAY

1933-John Mayall

'father of the UK blues movement', his Bluesbreakers Band has featured Eric Clapton Mick Taylor, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Jack Bruce, Peter Green and Jimmy McCulloch.

1947-Ronnie Montrose

guitarist, Montrose, Edgar Winter Group

1951-Barry Goudreau

guitar, Boston