Classic Rock Almanac November 3, 2019

November 3, 2019
JR Eaton
Classic Rock Almanac
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Pink Floyd make their US debut at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.

1977-During a concert at the Empire Pool in London, Elton John announces that he will not tour anymore.

1992-The Grateful Dead announce that for the first time in many years they will not play a New Year's Eve concert in San Francisco, breaking a long standing tradition.

2015-A lock of John Lennon's hair was one of 350 items put up for auction on the website Julien's Live.

BORN TODAY

1954-Stuart Goddard (Adam Ant)
singer and musician

 

classic rock almanac

