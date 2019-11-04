Classic Rock Almanac November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019
JR Eaton
Elton John

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Bob Dylan makes his debut at the Carnegie Chapter Hall in New York City.

1963-The Beatles appear at the Royal Command Performances at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London.

1978-Van Morrison makes a guest appearance on NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live

1978-Boston, the Rock band from the city of the same name, play their hometown for the first time since becoming major stars.

1989-Elton John became only the third artist in history to put 50 hit records on the UK charts.

1991-Bobby "Blue" Bland, Booker T. & The M.G.s, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, The Isley Brothers, Sam & Dave and The Yardbirds are elected to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

1992-Elton John and his song writing partner Bernie Taupin sign a $39 million publishing contract with Warner-Chappell music.

2009-Robin Bachman and Blair Thornton, both former members of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, launched a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Canada over the rights to the name of their iconic 1970s group. The suit claimed Randy Bachman and Fred Turner, the other members of the Rock quartet, signed away their rights to the names Bachman-Turner Overdrive, BTO and any similar brands when Randy left in 1977 to go solo. The suit would be successful.

2012-A copyright infringement lawsuit filed by songwriter Guy Hobbs against Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin over their hit song "Nikita" was thrown out of court.

2013-Janis Joplin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

BORN TODAY

1957-James Honeyman-Scott
The Pretenders, died on June 16,1982

 

