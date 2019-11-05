Classic Rock Almanac November 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Who release a song called "My Generation" which will become a sort of anthem for British teens, rising to number two on the UK chart. In the US however, despite performing the tune on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, the song will be mostly ignored and would get no higher than number 74 on the Billboard chart.

1977-Ozzy Osbourne quits Black Sabbath, only to rejoin a few weeks later. He eventually leaves again to pursue a solo career.

2018-Box office figures showed that the Fredie Mercury biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody was the top money making film for the previous weekend with a total worldwide gross of $145.1 million, against a production budget of about $52 million.

BORN TODAY

1959-Bryan Adams

guitarist, singer, songwriter

1971-Jonny Greenwood

guitar, keyboards, Radiohead