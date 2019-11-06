Classic Rock Almanac November 6, 2019

JR Eaton
Glenn Frey

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-After the success of "Satisfaction", The Rolling Stones top the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time with "Get Off of My Cloud".

1975-The Sex Pistols play their first show at St. Martin's School of Art in London.

1976-The Steve Miller Band scored their second US number one hit, "Rock'n' Me".

1982-The Oscar-winning song from the movie An Officer and a Gentleman, "Up Where We Belong" by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, led the US hit parade.

1993-Meat Loaf had the number one song in the US with "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)".

BORN TODAY

1948-Glenn Frey
guitar, vocals, the Eagles, died on January 18, 2016

1964-Corey Glover
Living Colour

1966-Paul Gilbert
guitarist with Mr. Big

