Classic Rock Almanac November 6, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-After the success of "Satisfaction", The Rolling Stones top the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time with "Get Off of My Cloud".
1975-The Sex Pistols play their first show at St. Martin's School of Art in London.
1976-The Steve Miller Band scored their second US number one hit, "Rock'n' Me".
1982-The Oscar-winning song from the movie An Officer and a Gentleman, "Up Where We Belong" by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, led the US hit parade.
1993-Meat Loaf had the number one song in the US with "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)".
BORN TODAY
1948-Glenn Frey
guitar, vocals, the Eagles, died on January 18, 2016
1964-Corey Glover
Living Colour
1966-Paul Gilbert
guitarist with Mr. Big