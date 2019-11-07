Classic Rock Almanac November 7, 2019

November 7, 2019
JR Eaton
Leonard Cohen

(Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1988-After using his guitar in court to show a jury how several hit songs have contained the same short series of notes, John Fogerty was found not guilty of plagiarizing his own record, "Run Through the Jungle" when he wrote "The Old Man Down The Road".

1995-Eric Clapton receives the Order Of the British Empire from the Prince Of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

2007-The Eagles' first studio album in 28 years, "Long Road Out Of Eden", rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 200 chart after selling 711,000 copies in the US during its first week of release.

2016-Poet, composer and singer Leonard Cohen passed away at the age of 82.

BORN TODAY

1960-Tommy Thayer
guitarist, KISS

1971-Robin Finck
guitarist with Nine Inch Nails and Guns N' Roses

 

