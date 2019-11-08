Classic Rock Almanac November 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-While appearing on the BBC's Top Of The Pops, David Bowie is presented with an award for selling over a million singles as well as a million albums in the UK over the past two years.

1975-David Bowie made his US TV debut performing "Fame", on the Cher CBS-TV show.

1975-Elton John becomes godfather to John and Yoko Lennon's son, Sean.

1986-After "More Than A Feeling" reached number five (1976) and "Don't Look Back" made it to number four (1978), Boston finally scored their first and only number one single with "Amanda".

2002-Pink Floyd guitarist Dave Gilmour was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

2011-67-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards was presented with the Mailer Prize for Distinguished Biography, an award given for his million-selling memoir Life.

BORN TODAY

1949-Alan Berger

Southside Johnny & The Ashbury Jukes

1957-Porl Thompson

The Cure