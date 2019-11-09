Classic Rock Almanac November 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Brian Epstein went to Liverpool's Cavern Club to see The Beatles perform for the first time.

1966-John Lennon first met Yoko Ono at a showing of her work at the Indica Art Gallery in London.

1967-The first issue of the Rock and Roll magazine Rolling Stone, which included a free roach clip with every subscription, is published in San Francisco.

1974-Randy Bachman, the former lead guitarist for The Guess Who, enjoyed a number one song with his new band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

1976-In the wake of the reformed Fleetwood Mac's success with their latest, self-titled album, one of the band's earlier LPs, "Mystery to Me" goes Gold.

2015-Andy White, the Scottish studio musician who producer George Martin hired to play drums on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" and its B-side, "P.S. I Love You", died following a stroke at the age of 85.

BORN TODAY

1941-Tom Fogerty

rhythm guitarist for Creedence Clearwater Revival, died on September 6,1990

1948-Alan Gratzer

REO Speedwagon

1948-Joe Bouchard

bassist from Blue Oyster Cult

1954-Dennis Stratton

guitar, Iron Maiden

1960-Demetra Plakas

drummer with L7