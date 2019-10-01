Classic Rock Almanac October 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Brian Epstein signs his management contract with The Beatles. John Lennon and Ringo Starr signed for themselves and Harold Harrison and James McCartney do so on behalf of their underage sons. The agreement gave Epstein a 25% cut of the group's earnings provided that they made more than $400 each per week.

1965-Bob Dylan appears at Carnegie Hall in New York and introduces his new touring band made up of guitarist Robbie Robertson, organist Garth Hudson, bassist Rick Danko, pianist Richard Manual and drummer Levon Helm. They will become known simply as The Band.

1966-Bassist Noel Redding auditions for Jimi Hendrix, who hires him along with drummer Mitch Mitchell, who had been recently fired from Georgie Fame And The Blue Flames. The trio form The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

1970-Jimi Hendrix is buried in The Greenwood Cemetery at the Dunlop Baptist Church in his hometown of Seattle, Washington. His tombstone is inscribed: Forever In Our Hearts, James M. 'Jimi' Hendrix 1942 - 1970.

1975-39 year old Al Jackson, drummer for Booker T. And The MGs, is shot and killed by a burglar at his home.

1976-David Bowie begins a three year hiatus from music by moving to West Berlin in an attempt to resolve some personal problems.

1994-Eric Clapton entered the US album chart at #1 with "From The Cradle", the follow-up to his successful 1992 live album, "Unplugged". Although reviews were mixed, the LP would go on to win the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album and received a further nomination for Album of the Year.

1998-CCR's John Fogerty gets star number 1356 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

BORN TODAY

1943-Jerry Martini

saxophonist for Sly and the Family Stone