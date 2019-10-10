Classic Rock Almanac October 10, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1939-The real Eleanor Rigby died in her sleep of unknown causes at the age of 44.
1978-Singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith are injured at a Philadelphia concert after a firecracker is thrown on stage. From then on, the group performs from behind a cyclone fence.
1979-Fleetwood Mac receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1987-The three members of ZZ Top made advance bookings for seats on the first passenger flight to the Moon.
1995-Twenty-one years after "Frampton Comes Alive" sold over 16 million copies, Peter Frampton released "Frampton Comes Alive II", which contained live versions of many of the songs from his 1980s and 1990s solo albums. Although the LP would be heavily promoted, it did not sell well.
BORN TODAY
1945-Alan Cartwright
Procol Harum
1952-Sharon Osbourne
wife of Ozzy and star of MTV The Osbournes TV Show
1955-David Lee Roth
rock vocalist, songwriter, Van Halen, solo
1960-Eric Martin
singer with Mr. Big