Classic Rock Almanac October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019
JR Eaton
Grand Funk Railroad, (Left to right): Mel Schacher, Don Brewer, and Mark Farner, 1970s

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Grand Funk Railroad's debut LP, "On Time" enters the Billboard Hot 200 album chart at #65.

1991-Apple Computer settled a lawsuit launched by The Beatles' record company, Apple Corporation, over name and logo rights. The computer company reportedly paid about $29 million to settle the suit.

1997-Elton John went to #1 on the Billboard singles chart with his world-wide hit "Candle In The Wind" (Princess Diana version), his eighth US chart topping single.

2004-Buffalo Springfield bassist Bruce Palmer died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 58.

2016-Rod Stewart officially became Sir Roderick David Stewart when he received knighthood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace in London, England.

BORN TODAY

1946-Gary Mallaber
drums, Steve Miller Band

 

