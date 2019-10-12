Classic Rock Almanac October 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles, still just an up and coming local group, open for one of their idols, Little Richard at a concert at New Brighton Towne, Liverpool.

1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience play their first major concert at the Olympia Theatre in Paris in front of an audience of 14,500.

1968-The LP "Cheap Thrills" by Big Brother And The Holding Company hit #1 on the Billboard album chart for the first of eight non-consecutive weeks.

1973-Elton John is awarded a Gold record for his two disc set, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road", his third straight number one album.

1975-Rod Stewart performs his last concert with his backup band, The Faces, in Long Island, New York.

1978-Nancy Spungen, the girlfriend of former Sex Pistol, Sid Vicious, is found dead of abdominal knife wounds in their room at Chelsea Hotel in New York.

1979-At a Madison Square Garden concert, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull suffers a minor injury when a rose is thrown at him by a fan and one of the thorns pierces his eye.

1980-Seven people are stabbed during a fight at a Blood, Sweat And Tears concert in Los Angeles.

1996-The film documentary The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus was released.

BORN TODAY

1948-Rick Parfitt

singer, guitarist with Status Quo.

1956-David Letts

The Damned

1960-Bob Mould

guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Husker Du , Sugar, solo