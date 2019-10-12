Classic Rock Almanac October 12, 2019

October 12, 2019
JR Eaton
Jimi Hendrix Experience

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles, still just an up and coming local group, open for one of their idols, Little Richard at a concert at New Brighton Towne, Liverpool.

1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience play their first major concert at the Olympia Theatre in Paris in front of an audience of 14,500.

1968-The LP "Cheap Thrills" by Big Brother And The Holding Company hit #1 on the Billboard album chart for the first of eight non-consecutive weeks.

1973-Elton John is awarded a Gold record for his two disc set, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road", his third straight number one album.

1975-Rod Stewart performs his last concert with his backup band, The Faces, in Long Island, New York.

1978-Nancy Spungen, the girlfriend of former Sex Pistol, Sid Vicious, is found dead of abdominal knife wounds in their room at Chelsea Hotel in New York.

1979-At a Madison Square Garden concert, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull suffers a minor injury when a rose is thrown at him by a fan and one of the thorns pierces his eye.

1980-Seven people are stabbed during a fight at a Blood, Sweat And Tears concert in Los Angeles.

1996-The film documentary The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus was released.

BORN TODAY

1948-Rick Parfitt
singer, guitarist with Status Quo.

1956-David Letts
The Damned

1960-Bob Mould
guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Husker Du , Sugar, solo

 

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

13 Oct
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
13 Oct
Union House Bar & Restaurant 1st Annual Clam Bake Union House Bar & Restaurant
16 Oct
Deep Purple: The Long Goodbye Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
17 Oct
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
18 Oct
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes