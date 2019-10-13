Classic Rock Almanac October 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-One of the first known demonstrations of Beatlemania took place as The Beatles appear on BBC's Sunday Night at the Palladium. Many fans battled with police to get into the theater as 15 million British viewers watched the show on TV.

1965-The Who record "My Generation", a song that expresses the anger and frustration of teenagers of the day.

1970-Janis Joplin's ashes are scattered off the coast of California.

1974-Ed Sullivan, who introduced The Beatles and dozens of others to North America, passed away at the age of 73 from cancer of the esophagus.

1990-Bob Dylan performs for over 4,000 cadets at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York.

1992-Patty Smyth and Eagles' drummer Don Henley are awarded a Gold record for "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough".

2008-In a video message on his website, Ringo Starr announced that he no longer has time to sign autographs and asked fans not to send him any mail at all.

2016-Bob Dylan became the first songwriter in history to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

BORN TODAY

1941-Paul Simon

singer, songwriter

1947-Sammy Hagar

vocalist, guitarist, songwriter