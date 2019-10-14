Classic Rock Almanac October 14, 2019

October 14, 2019
JR Eaton
The Who

(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Who's "I Can See for Miles" is released. In the UK, the single peaked at #12, while in the US it reaches #9 and is the group's biggest hit through 1982.

 1971-Music publishing firm Arco Industries files a $500,000 dollar lawsuit against Creedance Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, claiming that Fogerty's song Travelin' Band contains substantial material copied from Little Richard's "Good Golly, Miss Molly". The suit is eventually dropped.

1978-All four solo albums by the members of KISS break through Billboard's Top 100.

2009-Paul McCartney was named Songwriter of The Year at the 29th Annual ASCAP Awards in London, England.

2015-The Eagles' Don Henley topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with "Cass County".

BORN TODAY

1945-Colin Hodgkinson
bass, Whitesnake

1946-Dan McCafferty
Nazareth

1959-Anthony Jude Pero
drummer, Twisted Sister

1972-Nick Fyffe
bassist who has worked with with Jamiroquai, The Shapeshifters, Robert Plant, Deep Purple and Bruce Dickinson

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

16 Oct
Deep Purple: The Long Goodbye Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
17 Oct
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
18 Oct
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
19 Oct
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
19 Oct
Captain Fantastic: The Magic of Elton John MGM Northfield Park – Neon Room
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes