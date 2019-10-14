Classic Rock Almanac October 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Who's "I Can See for Miles" is released. In the UK, the single peaked at #12, while in the US it reaches #9 and is the group's biggest hit through 1982.

1971-Music publishing firm Arco Industries files a $500,000 dollar lawsuit against Creedance Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, claiming that Fogerty's song Travelin' Band contains substantial material copied from Little Richard's "Good Golly, Miss Molly". The suit is eventually dropped.

1978-All four solo albums by the members of KISS break through Billboard's Top 100.

2009-Paul McCartney was named Songwriter of The Year at the 29th Annual ASCAP Awards in London, England.

2015-The Eagles' Don Henley topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with "Cass County".

BORN TODAY

1945-Colin Hodgkinson

bass, Whitesnake

1946-Dan McCafferty

Nazareth

1959-Anthony Jude Pero

drummer, Twisted Sister

1972-Nick Fyffe

bassist who has worked with with Jamiroquai, The Shapeshifters, Robert Plant, Deep Purple and Bruce Dickinson