Classic Rock Almanac October 14, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1967-The Who's "I Can See for Miles" is released. In the UK, the single peaked at #12, while in the US it reaches #9 and is the group's biggest hit through 1982.
1971-Music publishing firm Arco Industries files a $500,000 dollar lawsuit against Creedance Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, claiming that Fogerty's song Travelin' Band contains substantial material copied from Little Richard's "Good Golly, Miss Molly". The suit is eventually dropped.
1978-All four solo albums by the members of KISS break through Billboard's Top 100.
2009-Paul McCartney was named Songwriter of The Year at the 29th Annual ASCAP Awards in London, England.
2015-The Eagles' Don Henley topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with "Cass County".
BORN TODAY
1945-Colin Hodgkinson
bass, Whitesnake
1946-Dan McCafferty
Nazareth
1959-Anthony Jude Pero
drummer, Twisted Sister
1972-Nick Fyffe
bassist who has worked with with Jamiroquai, The Shapeshifters, Robert Plant, Deep Purple and Bruce Dickinson