Classic Rock Almanac October 16, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1972-Creedence Clearwater Revival split up following the failure of their most recent album, "Mardi Gras".
1986-Chuck Berry's 60th birthday was marked by an all-star concert that included Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Linda Ronstadt and Julian Lennon.
2001-Two security guards were fired after refusing to allow Bob Dylan into his own concert.
2015-A petition signed in 1967 by all four Beatles and other friends of the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger asking that he play the lead role of Alex in British version of A Clockwork Orange went on the auction block of Paddle8, with an estimated selling price of $18,000 to $25,000.
BORN TODAY
1943-Fred Turner
bass, vocals, Bachman Turner Overdrive
1947-Bob Weir
musician and songwriter best known as a founding member of the Grateful Dead.
1952-Cordell Mosson
bassist who was a member of Parliament-Funkadelic. Mosson died of liver failure on April 18, 2013.