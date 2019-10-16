Classic Rock Almanac October 16, 2019

October 16, 2019
Bob Weir

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-Creedence Clearwater Revival split up following the failure of their most recent album, "Mardi Gras".

1986-Chuck Berry's 60th birthday was marked by an all-star concert that included Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Linda Ronstadt and Julian Lennon.

2001-Two security guards were fired after refusing to allow Bob Dylan into his own concert.

2015-A petition signed in 1967 by all four Beatles and other friends of the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger asking that he play the lead role of Alex in British version of A Clockwork Orange went on the auction block of Paddle8, with an estimated selling price of $18,000 to $25,000.

BORN TODAY

1943-Fred Turner
bass, vocals, Bachman Turner Overdrive

1947-Bob Weir
musician and songwriter best known as a founding member of the Grateful Dead.

1952-Cordell Mosson
bassist who was a member of Parliament-Funkadelic. Mosson died of liver failure on April 18, 2013.

 

