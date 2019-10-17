Classic Rock Almanac October 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles made their first TV appearance in Britain when they appeared on Granada TV's People And Places, singing "Love Me Do".

1969-The Kinks are finally able to launch their first US tour in over four years.

1979-Fleetwood Mac's two record set "Tusk", an experimental set of songs that cost the band a then record $1 million to record, is released by Warner Brothers Records.

1981-Thieves trying to steal Rolling Stones tickets in Maryland shot one man dead and injured another.

1990-Steppenwolf's 1968 rocker, "Born to Be Wild" re-entered the Top 10 in Holland on the strength of the amount of airplay it received in recent movies and commercials.

2010-Gene Simmons threatened to "sue the pants off" a group of hackers who infiltrated SimmonsRecords.com and GeneSimmons.com.

2015-Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh announced via Facebook that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer.