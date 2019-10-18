Classic Rock Almanac October 18, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Animals' first UK tour as headliners opens in Manchester, England
1968-The Scotland Yard Drug Enforcement Squad search John Lennon's Montague Square home and find a quantity of marijuana.
1986-Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac married Eduardo Quintela, a Portuguese composer twelve years her junior. They would divorce in 1998.
1993-Rod Stewart adds his vocals to tracks recorded two days earlier by Bryan Adams and Sting for the single "All For Love"
BORN TODAY
1926-Chuck Berry
singer, songwriter and guitarist. Berry was one of the pioneers of rock and roll music.died on March 18, 2017.
1949-Gary Richrath
REO Speedwagon, died on September 13, 2015.
1949-Joe Egan
Stealers Wheel
1952-Keith Knudson
drummer, vocalist, and songwriter from with The Doobie Brothers. He founded the band Southern Pacific with fellow Doobie Brother John McFee. He died of pneumonia on Feb 8, 2005.