Classic Rock Almanac October 18, 2019

October 18, 2019
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Animals' first UK tour as headliners opens in Manchester, England

1968-The Scotland Yard Drug Enforcement Squad search John Lennon's Montague Square home and find a quantity of marijuana.

1986-Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac married Eduardo Quintela, a Portuguese composer twelve years her junior. They would divorce in 1998.

1993-Rod Stewart adds his vocals to tracks recorded two days earlier by Bryan Adams and Sting for the single "All For Love"

BORN TODAY

1926-Chuck Berry
singer, songwriter and guitarist. Berry was one of the pioneers of rock and roll music.died on March 18, 2017.

1949-Gary Richrath
REO Speedwagon, died on September 13, 2015.

1949-Joe Egan
Stealers Wheel

1952-Keith Knudson
drummer, vocalist, and songwriter from with The Doobie Brothers. He founded the band Southern Pacific with fellow Doobie Brother John McFee. He died of pneumonia on Feb 8, 2005.

 

classic rock almanac

