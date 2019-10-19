Classic Rock Almanac October 19, 2019

October 19, 2019
JR Eaton
The Beatles

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Yardbirds arrive in New York for their first US tour with Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page on lead guitars.

1967-The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was the #2 album in the UK.

1968-18 year old Peter Frampton meets Steve Marriott at a Small Faces show in London. After striking up a friendship, the two start planning a new group which will emerge as Humble Pie next April.

1970-The film Ned Kelly, starring Mick Jagger in the lead role, is released and the critics wasted no time in telling Mick he should stick to singing.

1974-Canada's Bachman-Turner Overdrive had the #1 album in the US with "Not Fragile".

1994-During a Pink Floyd show at London's Earls Court, a section of seating collapsed with over 1,000 fans escaping serious injures.

1997-Glen Buxton, the original lead guitarist for Alice Cooper, died of complications of pneumonia at the age of 49.

BORN TODAY

1944-Peter Tosh
guitar, vocals, The Wailers, died September 11, 1987

1946-Keith Reid
Procol Harum

1948-Pat Simmons
guitarist, singer with The Doobie Brothers

