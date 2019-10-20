Classic Rock Almanac October 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-After six US Top 40 hits over the past eighteen months, The Yardbirds give their final performance at Liverpool University.

1973-The Rolling Stones had the number one song in the US with "Angie".

1976-Led Zeppelin's film, The Song Remains the Same, a mixture of concert footage and fantasy sequences, premieres in London.

1977-Three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, his sister Cassie Gaines (one of three backing singers) and manager Dean Kilpatrick were killed in a plane crash en route from Greenville, South Carolina, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

1997-Henry Vestine, guitarist for Canned Heat, died at the age of 52 from heart and respiratory failure.

2001-An all-star lineup including David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, Elton John and The Who appear at The Concert For New York City at Madison Square Garden in a five hour show to benefit the victims of the 9/11 attack.

BORN TODAY

1950-Tom Petty

iconic singer and songwriter, frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and was a founding member of the Traveling Wilburys and Mudcrutch, died October 2, 2017.

1951-Alan Greenwood

keyboards with Foreigner