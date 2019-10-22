Classic Rock Almanac October 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Who, then known as the High Numbers, audition for the British record label, EMI, who turned them down.

1965-The Rolling Stones release "Get Off My Cloud" in the UK. Two weeks later, it will be number one.

1969-Paul McCartney publicly denies rumors that he is dead.

1988-Elton John sold out Madison Square Garden for a record 26th time.

1966-Sales figures were released that showed that The Beatles sold 6,000,000 albums from their back catalog and a combined total of 13,000,000 copies of "The Beatles Anthology 1" and "The Beatles Anthology 2". A poll revealed that 41% of sales were to teenagers who were not even born when The Beatles split up in 1970.

1998-Bob Dylan played in his hometown of Duluth, Minnesota for the first time since the '60s.

2009-Former KISS drummer Peter Criss revealed that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2007.

BORN TODAY

1945-Leslie West

guitar, Mountain

1956-Stiv Bators

vocals, Dead Boys, Wanderers, Lords Of The New Church