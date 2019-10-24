Classic Rock Almanac October 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-Pink Floyd were at the top of the UK album chart with "Atom Heart Mother"

1973-John Lennon launches another round of litigation against the US government, claiming that his phone has been tapped and that he is under constant surveillance.

1978-Keith Richards was convicted in a Canadian court on a drug charge and received a one year suspended sentence, as well an order to play a benefit concert.

1980-The British government presented Paul McCartney with a rhodium-plated medallion for being named "The best selling songwriter and recording artist in history", by The Guinness Book of Records.

1988-The court case begins between John Fogerty and Fantasy Records, who claimed that John plagiarized his own song, "Run Through The Jungle", when writing his 1985 #10 hit, "The Old Man Down The Road"

2005-Guitarist Eric Clapton, bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker opened a sold-out, three-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden.

2017-Fats Domino, a Rock 'n' Roll pioneer who placed 37 songs on the Billboard Top 40 between 1955 and 1963, passed away at the age of 89.

BORN TODAY

1936-Bill Wyman

bass, The Rolling Stones. Now tours with his backing band, The Rhythm Kings.

1946-Jerry Edmonton

Steppenwolf. Died November 28,1993.

1948-Dale Griffin

drummer Mott The Hoople,died on January 17, 2016.