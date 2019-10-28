Classic Rock Almanac October 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Brian Epstein went to The Cavern Club to watch The Beatles' lunchtime show.

1977-Steve Perry makes his first concert appearance with Journey at the Old Waldorf in San Francisco.

1978-Glam rocker Nick Gilder had the number 1 song in the US with "Hot Child in the City".

2014-The Allman Brothers Band played what they said would be their final show ever, at New York's Beacon Theatre, ending their forty-five year career.

BORN TODAY

1957-Stephen Morris

drums, Joy Division, New Order, The Other Two

1969-Ben Harper

singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist