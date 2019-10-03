Classic Rock Almanac October 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Animals' self-titled album enters the Billboard LP chart. It contains their #1 hit, "House Of The Rising Sun". The British album "The Animals" was released a month later with substantially differing contents.

1967-Folk legend Woody Guthrie passed away of Huntington's chorea in a hospital where he had spent the last ten years. Along with writing "This Land is Your Land", Guthrie was a major influence on Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs and many others.

1978-The members of Aerosmith bailed thirty fans out of jail after they had been arrested for smoking pot during an Aerosmith concert at the Fort Wayne Coliseum.

1981-Billy Joel released the first digitally recorded, live album, "Songs in the Attic", a collection of tunes he had recorded before his big breakthrough, "Just The Way You Are".

2000-John Lennon's assassin, Mark David Chapman, was denied parole after serving 20 years in prison. Chapman was interviewed for 50 minutes by parole board members, who concluded that releasing Chapman would 'deprecate the seriousness of the crime.'

2007-The Rolling Stones set a new record for the top grossing tour of all time when their A Bigger Bang tour, which ran from the Fall of 2005 to August 26, 2007, earned the band a staggering $558,255,524. The previous high was set by U2's Vertigo tour, which took place in 2005 and 2006, earning $389,000,000.

BORN TODAY

1938-Eddie Cochran

singer. Cochran was killed in a car crash on April 17, 1960

1949-Lindsey Buckingham

musician, singer, songwriter from Fleetwood Mac, solo

1954-Stevie Ray Vaughan

guitarist. Died August 27th 1990

1962-Tommy Lee

drummer and founding member of Motley Crue