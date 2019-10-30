Classic Rock Almanac October 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Rolling Stones' guitarist Brian Jones pleads guilty in a London Magistrate's Court on drug possession charges from his March arrest.

1968-The MC5 record live tracks for their upcoming album at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit.

1970-The Doors' Jim Morrison is sentenced to six months in jail and fined $500 for exposing himself during a concert in Miami.

1971-John Lennon had the number one album in both Great Britain and The United States with "Imagine".

1972-Elton John gives a command performance for Queen Elizabeth II, making him the first Rock 'n' Roller to be asked to appear in a royal variety performance since the Beatles did it in November 1963.

1978-Just in time for Halloween, KISS was featured in an animated cartoon called "Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park" on NBC-TV.

1979-After eight years of marriage, Mick and Bianca Jagger are granted a divorce.

1995-David Bowie, Tom Donahue, Gladys Knight And The Pips, The Velvet Underground, Jefferson Airplane, Little Willie John, Pink Floyd, Pete Seeger, and The Shirelles are inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

1998-David Bowie hosts a song writing contest on his web site to help complete the lyrics to his song "What's Really Happening".

2013-Yoko Ono told The Associated Press that she was "very thankful" to Paul McCartney for telling Rolling Stone magazine that he had moved past his grudge against her.

2015-Billy Joel kicked off Game 3 of the World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals with a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.

BORN TODAY

1939-Grace Slick

singer-songwriter from Jefferson Airplane, Starship

1946-Chris Slade

drummer, who has worked with AC/DC, Manfred Mann's Earth Band, Gary Moore and The Firm

1947-Timothy B Schmit

bass, vocals, Poco, the Eagles