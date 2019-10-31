Classic Rock Almanac October 31, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1963-Ed Sullivan sees 50,000 fans cheer The Beatles at London's Heathrow Airport and later books them for three appearances on his TV show early the next year.
1975-Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" was released as a single.
1968-Roger Waters, who had earlier left Pink Floyd, instigated a court injunction which disallowed remaining members David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from using the band's name. The ruling was over-turned in early 1987.
2007-Forbes magazine announced its list of the top earning dead celebrities and once again Elvis Presley led the way.
2015 -Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in London, England announced that they had found a collarless mohair jacket once worn by John Lennon and would be putting it up for an online auction
BORN TODAY
1961-Larry Mullen Jr.
musician and actor, best known as the drummer of U2.
1963-Johnny Marr
guitarist with The Smiths, also worked with The Pretenders, Modest Mouse and more.
1963-Mikkey Dee
Motorhead