Classic Rock Almanac October 31, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Ed Sullivan sees 50,000 fans cheer The Beatles at London's Heathrow Airport and later books them for three appearances on his TV show early the next year.

1975-Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" was released as a single.

1968-Roger Waters, who had earlier left Pink Floyd, instigated a court injunction which disallowed remaining members David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from using the band's name. The ruling was over-turned in early 1987.

2007-Forbes magazine announced its list of the top earning dead celebrities and once again Elvis Presley led the way.

2015 -Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in London, England announced that they had found a collarless mohair jacket once worn by John Lennon and would be putting it up for an online auction

BORN TODAY

1961-Larry Mullen Jr.

musician and actor, best known as the drummer of U2.

1963-Johnny Marr

guitarist with The Smiths, also worked with The Pretenders, Modest Mouse and more.

1963-Mikkey Dee

Motorhead