Classic Rock Almanac October 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Bob Dylan makes his concert hall debut at New York's Carnegie Hall, earning $20 for the night. Of the 53 people that attended, most were friends.

1969-"Abbey Road", the last album recorded by The Beatles, enters the UK charts at number one. The L.P. would go on to be the group's biggest seller in Britain, although "The Beatles" (the white album) sold more in North America.

1969-Creedence Clearwater Revival started a four week run at the top of the US album chart with "Green River", the group's first number one LP. The album contained two of the band's biggest hits, "Bad Moon Rising" and the title track, and in 2003, was ranked number 95 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

1970-Just days after recording what would be her biggest hit, 27 year old Janis Joplin died of a heroin overdose at Hollywood's Landmark Hotel . "Me and Bobby McGee" would reach number one in early 1971, her highest chart success since "Piece Of My Heart" with Big Brother And The Holding Company in 1968.

1974-John Lennon releases his "Walls And Bridges" LP, which would go on to top the Billboard album chart a few weeks later. Recorded during his estrangement from Yoko Ono, it turned out to be the last record that Lennon recorded without input from her.

1975-Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" LP hits #1 in the US and the UK. The album features a tribute to former band member Syd Barrett, "Shine On You Crazy Diamond".

1980-Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood present the University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band with a Platinum record for their contribution to the album "Tusk".

1980-Queen had their second US number 1 song when "Another One Bites the Dust" hit the top of the Billboard chart. Earlier in the year, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" also went to the top of the hit parade.

1990-Two separate lawsuits are combined on appeal against CBS Records and Ozzy Osbourne by the parents of 17 year old Harold Hamilton and 16 year old Michael Waller, both of whom are alleged to have committed suicide after listening to Osbourne's "Suicide Solution". The Supreme Court would refuse to reinstate the case. A California court had already dismissed a separate suit in 1988, ruling that suicide was not a foreseeable result of Osbourne's song.

1996-Van Halen announces that former Extreme lead singer Gary Cherone was chosen as the new lead singer of the group, replacing Sammy Hagar.

2014-76-year-old Paul Revere, organist and leader of Paul Revere And The Raiders, died following a battle with cancer.