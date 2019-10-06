Classic Rock Almanac October 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-George Harrison's song "Something" is released as the "A" side of a Beatles' 45, a first for Harrison. Along with Lennon and McCartney's "Come Together", the single will reach number one in the US next month.

1978-Mick Jagger offers an apology to the Reverend Jesse Jackson after Jackson denounces the Stones' song, "Some Girls" as racist. Jagger, however, refuses to change the lyrics.

1979-The Eagles' "Heartache Tonight" is released. It will become their fifth Billboard number one single, but stalled at #40 in the UK.

1994-The Eagles reunion tour is halted when Glenn Frey is admitted to hospital for emergency stomach surgery.

2002-Mick Jagger donated 100,000 Pounds ($184,000) to his old Grammar school in Dartford to help pay for a music director and buy musical instruments.

2010-A set of John Lennon's fingerprints were seized by the FBI from a New York memorabilia dealer who intended to sell them for $100,000 (62,621 Pounds) minimum bid. The prints were taken at a New York police station in 1976 when Lennon applied for permanent US residence. The bureau believed the card was still government property and was investigating how it landed in private hands.

BORN TODAY

1951-Kevin Cronin

REO Speedwagon

1966-Tommy Stinson

bassist with The Replacements, joined Guns N' Roses in 1998