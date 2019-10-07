Classic Rock Almanac October 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles appear on a taped episode of the American Rock 'n' Roll TV show Shindig!. From London, they perform "I'm a Loser", "Boys" and "Kansas City".

1967-The Beatles reject an offer of $1 million from promoter Sid Bernstein to make a second appearance at New York's Shea Stadium . He originally brought the group to Shea in August 1965, but the group stopped touring a year later.

1975-John Lennon won his lengthy battle to stay in the US when the three judge panel of the US Court of Appeals in New York ruled that his 1968 arrest in Britain for possession of marijuana was "contrary to US ideas of due process and is invalid as a means of banishing the former Beatle from America."

1978-The Rolling Stones perform "Beast Of Burden" on NBC's Saturday Night Live, propelling it to its peak position of #8 on the Hot 100 a month later.

1989-Jefferson Airplane play a concert where admission is a can of food for the San Francisco Food Bank.

2014-On-line streaming service Spotify announced that it had secured the rights to John Lennon's solo catalog, including his eight proper solo albums and three official compilations.

2015-70-year-old Gail Zappa, wife of Frank Zappa and executrix of the Zappa Family Trust, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Since his passing in 1993, Gail put out dozens of posthumous albums by Frank and carefully licensed his image where she deemed appropriate.

BORN TODAY

1949-David Hope

Kansas

1951-John 'Cougar' Mellencamp

singer and songwriter

1953-Tico Torres

drums, Bon Jovi

1968-Thom Yorke

vocals, guitar, keyboards, Radiohead