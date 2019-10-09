Classic Rock Almanac October 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones announce the cancellation of a planned South African tour due to an anti-apartheid embargo by the British Musicians' Union.

1965-"Yesterday" topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Cashbox Magazine Best Sellers chart. The song was actually recorded by Paul McCartney alone, who had earlier tried in vain to fit the other Beatles in, but would later admit he just couldn't make the song work in any other form.

1971-John Lennon celebrates his 31st birthday at Yoko Ono's This Is Not Here exhibition at the Everson Art Museum in Syracuse, New York. Ringo Starr, Phil Spector, Bob Dylan, Frank Zappa and a host of Hollywood actors also stopped by to view Yoko's first major art show.

1975-John Lennon and his wife Yoko celebrate his 35th birthday with the birth of their only child, Sean Taro Ono Lennon.

1980-John Lennon releases "Starting Over", his first single in five years. At the end of December it would top the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks and the UK chart for a week.

1985-Marking what would have been John Lennon's 45th birthday, Yoko Ono formally dedicated a two and a half acre landscaped section in New York's Central Park called Strawberry Fields. The entrance to the memorial is located on Central Park West at West 72nd Street, directly across from the Dakota Apartments where Lennon had lived during the later part of his life and where he was murdered in 1980. To this day, fans still gather there to reflect and sing Lennon songs.

2002-John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman was denied parole for a second time on October 9th, the same day that Lennon would have turned 62. The state parole board issued a statement that said releasing Chapman after 22 years in prison would "deprecate the seriousness" of the crime and while Chapman had "acceptable" behavior in prison, that didn't guarantee he wouldn't pose a threat to society. At his first parole hearing two years earlier, Chapman said he did not deserve to go free. The 48 year old prisoner lived in a housing unit separate from the general population for his own safety and worked as a clerk.

2007-Most of George Harrison's solo music made its digital debut with the release of iTunes versions of his albums. Harrison's catalog was the last of the four Beatles' to go digital.

2008-Paul McCartney, who has been a vegetarian for 30 years, was furious when he heard that a Liverpool branch of McDonald's restaurant displayed his picture, accusing them of using it to attract customers. Sir Paul was quoted as saying "What sort of morons do McDonald's think Beatles fans are?"

2013-Paul McCartney surprised 400 students at the Frank Sinatra School for the Arts with a performance of a 13 song set consisting of tunes from his latest album along with Beatles and Wings classics. Macca delighted the assembly by telling them, "This beats going to class," as he kicked off the show with "Eight Days A Week"

2014-The Eagles' Don Henley launched a lawsuit against The Duluth Trading Company over alleged unauthorized use of his name, trademarks and publicity rights in one of their e-mail advertisements.

2015-Figures released by the Recording Industry Association of America showed a 52.1 percent gain in vinyl record sales that accounted for more than $221 million in revenue. CDs, meanwhile, sold slightly more than 41 million units so far this year, a 27.6 percent drop from last year's midpoint tally of 56.8 million. They generated nearly $495 million in revenue, which represents a drop of more than 30 percent below last year's $722 million sales value.

BORN TODAY

1940-John Lennon

singer, songwriter, guitarist, died December 8, 1980.

1944-John Entwistle

bass guitarist, singer, songwriter from The Who, Died June 27, 2002

1948-Jackson Browne

singer, songwriter

1959-Thomas Wydler

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds