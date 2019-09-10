Classic Rock Almanac September 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Rolling Stones appear on The Ed Sullivan Show in New York. Guitarist Brian Jones performs despite a cast on his right hand which he broke in a fall in Tangier.

1975-Elton John's "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" is certified Gold.

1977-David Bowie accepts Bing Crosby's invitation to appear as a special guest on Bing's annual Christmas television special. Bowie and Bing sing duets on "Little Drummer Boy" and "Peace on Earth". The songs are recorded for Crosby's album "Merrie Olde Christmas".

1982-Decca Records releases The Beatle's audition tapes as the "Complete Silver Beatles" album. The collection is neither complete or The Silver Beatles, but rather twelve of the fifteen cover tunes recorded by John, Paul, George and Pete Best at their Decca audition on January 1st, 1962. The band had dropped the "Silver" from their name a year earlier. The missing songs were written by Lennon and McCartney and are always left off Decca releases, probably to avoid legal hassles.

1988-Guns N' Roses enjoyed a number one single with "Sweet Child O' Mine", written for Axl Rose's then girlfriend, Erin Everly, the daughter of The Everly Brothers' eldest sibling, Don Everly.

1995-KISS played the first show of their 117 date Alive World Tour at Chattanooga Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee

2005-The 1967 Beatles' track "A Day In The Life" from "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was named the best British song of all time in a survey by Q magazine. The Kinks' "Waterloo Sunset" finished second in the poll and "Wonderwall" by Oasis was third.

2009-A Hohner harmonica once owned by Bob Dylan sold for 2,700 Pounds at an auction in Norfolk, England, more than four times the expected price. John Fellas, of Gorleston, Norfolk, outbid fans from across the world for the instrument and told reporters he was still getting up the courage to tell his wife about the purchase.

BORN TODAY

1942-Danny Hutton

singer with Three Dog Night

1949-Rick Rosas

one of the most sought after studio session musicians in LA. Throughout his career, he played with Neil Young, Joe Walsh, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ron Wood and many others. Died November 6, 2014

1950-Don Powell

drummer with Slade

1950-Joe Perry

guitarist with Aerosmith