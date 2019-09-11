Classic Rock Almanac September 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles return to Abbey Road Studios where they record "P.S., I Love You". Producer George Martin is concerned with Ringo Starr's ability and hires session drummer Andy White to re-record "Love Me Do", on which Ringo played maracas and tambourine. It remained a sore spot with Ringo for many years.

1963-An unauthorized two-disc set of Bob Dylan songs, called "The Great White Wonder" first appears in a Los Angeles record store. It's believed to be the first commercial release of a bootleg album.

1964-A 16 year old lad won a Mick Jagger impersonation contest at The Town Hall, Greenwich, England. The winner turned out to be Mick's younger brother, Chris Jagger.

1966-The Beatles receive a Gold record for the single, "Yellow Submarine". Paul McCartney would later say "The song began as being about different coloured submarines, but evolved to include only a yellow one."

1967-The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love" is certified as a million-seller. The boys also begin filming the movie, Magical Mystery Tour. The idea was to cruise the English countryside in a bus "just to see what would happen." Unfortunately, nothing did and the film was a disaster, receiving scathing reviews and condemned as The Beatles' first failure. The Evening News TV critic may have summed it up best when he wrote "There was precious little magic and the only mystery was how the BBC came to buy it."

1970-Jimi Hendrix gives his final interview in his suite at the Cumberland Hotel in London, where he talked with Keith Altham, a journalist for the British weekly music newspaper Record Mirror. During their dialogue the guitarist confirmed that his bassist, Billy Cox, was leaving the band due to exhaustion, a condition that Hendrix himself was suffering.

1974-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Joni Mitchell and The Band play to 80,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

1982-John "Cougar" Mellencamp becomes the only male artist to have two singles in the US Top Ten as well as the number one album. "Jack and Diane" was number 4, while "Hurts So Good" sat at number 8. The LP "American Fool" stayed on top for nine weeks, eventually reaching multi-Platinum status.

1992-Eric Clapton's "Unplugged" LP enters the Billboard chart. The record would go on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year, with sales reaching over 7 million.

2011-The Beatles album "1" re-appeared in the UK Top Ten chart when it rose to #6 on the strength of sales of over 23,000 copies. Overall, "1" has sold 30 million physical copies since its 2000 release, according to EMI, and is the bestselling album in the world over the past decade.

2018-A 1963 demo tape made by David Bowie and one of his early bands, The Konrads, sold at a UK auction for nearly 40,000 Pounds. The 18-minute recording was owned by the band's drummer David Hadfield, who had discovered it in an old bread basket in his loft.

BORN TODAY

1943-Mickey Hart

percussionist and musicologist, best known as one of the two drummers of the Grateful Dead.

1947-Richard Jaeger

percussionist, Worked with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, The Pointer Sisters. Died on August 27, 2000.

1953-Tommy Shaw

guitar, Styx