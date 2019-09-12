Classic Rock Almanac September 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1990-Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks both announce that they'll no longer perform with Fleetwood Mac. A little over two years later, they reunited with the group to sing at President Clinton's inauguration.

2003-Johnny Cash, "The Man in Black" who became a towering figure in American music with such hits as "Folsom Prison Blues", "I Walk the Line", and "A Boy Named Sue", died at the age of 71. During his career, Cash won 11 Grammys, most recently in 2003, when "Give My Love To Rose" earned him honors as Best Male Country Vocal Performance. He also notched fourteen number 1 Country music hits. He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1980 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. Two of his most popular albums were recorded live at Folsom Prison in 1968 and at San Quentin in 1969.

2007-Led Zeppelin announced that they would reform for one night only at London's 18,000-capacity O2 arena. The event was a tribute to Atlantic Records co-founder and chairman Ahmet Ertegun, who died December 14th, 2006, at the age of 83.

2008-Despite demands from pro-Palestinian groups to cancel a return concert in Israel, Paul McCartney promised Israeli fans he'll go on with his September 25th concert in Tel Aviv. "I was approached by different groups and political bodies who asked me not to come here. I refused. I do what I think, and I have many friends who support Israel."

2012-Bob Dylan brushed off critics who say he stole lyrics from various obscure poets. The 71-year-old musician told Rolling Stone magazine, "Wussies and pussies complain about that stuff."

BORN TODAY

1952-Neil Peart

drummer, Rush