Classic Rock Almanac September 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Ringo Starr's first wife, Maureen gives birth to their son, Zak Starkey.

1969-John Lennon put a band together for the Rock 'n' Roll Revival Concert in Toronto, Canada that included Eric Clapton, Klaus Voorman (bass player from Manfred Mann) and drummer Alan White (who would later join Yes). Also on the bill were Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Gene Vincent, Alice Cooper and The Doors. The concert would produce a live album called "Live Peace in Toronto 1969".

1976-Peter Frampton's fourth solo album, "Frampton", goes Gold. It's his commercial breakthrough LP containing the hits "Show Me the Way" and "Baby I Love Your Way".

1991-Alice Cooper sells copies of his new record, "Hey Stoopid" for 99 cents in New York's Times Square.

2005-Paul McCartney released his 20th post-Beatles album, "Chaos and Creation in the Backyard". The reviews were far more favorable than for many of his other efforts.

2006-A judge dismissed part of a $2 million lawsuit by Beach Boys' vocalist Mike Love that claimed ex-band mate Al Jardine illegally used the name The Beach Boys while touring solo.

2012-Former Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart was accused of assaulting a person at one of his shows on September 8th. The 69-year-old Hart responded by saying "Any accusation or claim of assault against me is completely false and without any basis whatsoever."

2013-Stevie Nicks broke the news that Christine McVie would join her former band mates in Fleetwood Mac on one song for two shows during the band's upcoming European tour.

2013-The BBC announced that previously unreleased recordings and studio chatter by The Beatles would be made available for the first time. "On Air - Live At The BBC Volume 2", due out on November 11th, follows the popular "Live at the BBC" album issued in 1994 that sold more than five million copies around the world in six weeks.

BORN TODAY

1944-Peter Cetera

singer with Chicago

1963-Dave Mustaine

guitarist, Megadeth and one time member of Metallica