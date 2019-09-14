Classic Rock Almanac September 14, 2019

ANNIVERSRIES

1968-Big Brother And The Holding Company's LP, "Cheap Thrills" enters the Billboard LP chart, where it will stay for 29 weeks, including 8 at #1.

1974-After a two year battle with heroin, Eric Clapton was back in a big way. His version of Bob Marley's "I Shot The Sheriff" hit the top of the Billboard chart, rejuvenating his career.

1995-Paul McCartney's hand written lyrics for "Getting Better" sell for $249,000 (161,000 Pounds) at a Sotheby's auction.

2018-A guitar used by George Harrison at the Beatles' last appearance at Liverpool's Cavern Club in 1963 was auctioned off at Gardiner Houlgate Auctions in Corsham, Wiltshire, England for 347,000 Pounds. The Australian-made Maton Mastersound MS-500 was purchased by an unnamed overseas private collector over the phone. A custom-made 1968 Gibson EBS-1250 double-neck, used by The Bee Gees' Maurice Gibb to compose the band's first Disco hit "Jive Talkin'" was also sold for 8,680 Pounds.

BORN TODAY

1946-Pete Agnew

Nazareth

1949-Ed King

guitarist for Strawberry Alarm Clock and guitarist and bassist for Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 to 1975 and again from 1987 to 1996. King died August 22, 2018.

1949-Steve Gaines

guitarist with Lynyrd Skynyrd. Was killed in a plane crash on October 20, 1977.

1950-Paul Kossoff

guitar, Free Died March 19, 1976.