Classic Rock Almanac September 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-"She Loves You", with its flip side, "I'll Get You" by The Beatles is released by Swan Records in the US. Although it is currently number one in the UK, "She Loves You" is ignored Stateside until 1964 when it would reach the top of the US Pop chart.

1967-Jimi Hendrix's debut LP, "Are You Experienced?" enters the Billboard Hot 200 album chart, where it will stay for 106 weeks, including 77 weeks in the Top 40. In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine ranked it #15 on their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and two years later it was selected for permanent preservation in the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress in the United States.

1970-England's Rock and Roll magazine, Melody Maker named Led Zeppelin as England's "Best Group", replacing The Beatles, who had held that honor for eight years. Melody Maker stopped publication in December, 2000 after 73 years.

1970-Jimi Hendrix makes his final public appearance, jamming with Eric Burdon And War at Ronnie Scott's club in London.

1972-Three Dog Night reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third time with a song written in 1955 called "Black and White". In the UK however, the record failed to chart at all.

1972-Former Humble Pie guitarist Peter Frampton makes his solo debut in New York City, opening for The J. Geils Band.

1977-Marc Bolan of T. Rex was killed when a car driven by his girlfriend, Gloria Jones, left the road and hit a tree. An investigation would later blame the accident on mechanical failure. Bolan was just weeks away from his 30th birthday.

1998-A notebook belonging to former Beatles roadie Mal Evans containing the lyrics to "Hey Jude" sold for 111,500 Pounds at a Sotheby's auction. Other notable items purchased were a two-tone denim jacket belonging to John Lennon that went for 9,200 Pounds and the Union Jack dress worn by Spice Girl Ginger Spice, which sold for 41,320 Pounds.

2006-65 year old Bob Dylan held the #1 spot on the US album chart with "Modern Times", making him the oldest living musician to ever top the Billboard album chart.

2015-Sotheby's announced that they would be auctioning Janis Joplin's pearl-white 1965 Porsche 365c 1600 Cabriolet next December. Joplin drove the car, painted with a kaleidoscopic Flower Power mural, until her death in October, 1970.

BORN TODAY

1925-B.B. King

blues guitarist. major influence on Eric Clapton and Rolling Stone magazine placed him behind only Jimi Hendrix and Duane Allman in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. Died May 14, 2015

1948-Kenny Jones

drummer, The Small Faces

1952-Ron Blair

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

1964-Dave Sabo

guitarist from Skid Row