Classic Rock Almanac September 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-On what was supposed to be their day off, The Beatles were paid a then record $150,000 for a concert in Kansas.

1967-The Doors perform on The Ed Sullivan Show. Even though he agreed to change some of the words to "Light My Fire", Jim Morrison sings "Girl, we couldn't get much higher" anyway. A furious Sullivan vowed that the band would never appear on his show again. Morrison reportedly just shrugged and said, "We just did the Sullivan show."

1997-Fleetwood Mac kick off their reunion tour in Hartford, Connecticut, in support of their LP, "The Dance".

2011-The estate of Jimi Hendrix gave the go-ahead for another round of archival releases nearly 41 years to the day after the singer's death.

2015-The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that Glen Campbell had moved from an Alzheimer facility and was being cared for by his wife Kim in their own home. The singer was listed as being in stage six of the seven stages of Alzheimer's where his communication skills are severely limited and he is prone to lashing out physically.

2016-The Kennedy Center responded negatively to a petition that sought to include former Eagles Don Felder, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner when the band receives the Kennedy Center Honors later this year. The Center's president, Deborah Rutter, issued a statement that read, "The Kennedy Center consulted with the Eagles and through that discussion, it was determined that the four band members who 'carried the torch', Don Henley, the late Glenn Frey, Timothy B. Schmit, and Joe Walsh, will be awarded the Honors. We appreciate that there will be some debate about who constitutes the Eagles. This determination does not discredit the contributions of former band members."