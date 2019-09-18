Classic Rock Almanac September 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-27 year old Rock legend Jimi Hendrix died in Kensington, London, England.

1976-Boston's "More Than A Feeling" is released in the US, where it will reach #5. In the UK, the song topped out at #22.

1981-More than ten years after Jim Morrison's death, The Doors' "Greatest Hits" album goes Platinum.

1983-KISS appeared in public for the first time without their make-up when they guested on MTV, promoting the release of their newest album, "Lick It Up".

2012-Using a survey of more than 160,000 readers, British music magazine NME named John Lennon as Rock's ultimate icon. Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher placed second, followed by David Bowie, Arctic Monkeys star Alex Turner and late Nirvana icon Kurt Cobain.

2015-The Who was forced to postpone all 50 dates of The Who Hits 50! tour because lead singer Roger Daltrey had contracted viral meningitis. Plans were made to reschedule for the Spring of 2016.

2017-71-year-old Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine in 1967, officially put the publication up for sale, saying "it's time for young people to run it."

BORN TODAY

1950-Michael Hossack

drummer who as a member of The Doobie Brothers between 1971 and 1973.. Died March 12, 2012.

1952-Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Colvin)

bassist, Ramones, Died June 5, 2002.