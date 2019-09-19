Classic Rock Almanac September 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Steppenwolf earn a Gold record for their US #2 hit, "Born to be Wild". It reached #18 in the UK. Although the song is often used in films about biker gangs, it was originally written by Mars Bonfire as a slow ballad.

1969-Creedence Clearwater Revival scored their only UK #1 single with "Bad Moon Rising".

1981-On the strength of the single "Start Me Up", The Rolling Stones album "Tattoo You" started a nine week run at #1 on the Billboard album chart. Primarily composed of out-takes from previous recording sessions, some dating back a decade, it is the last Rolling Stones album to reach the top position of the US charts.

2012-Randy Bachman, of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, was named to Canada's Walk of Fame for the second time. He was also inducted in 2001 as a member of The Guess Who.

2015-The Beatles' first recording contract, signed in 1961 by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Pete Best, sold at a New York auction for $75,000 (48,000 Pounds). The contract led to the recording of "My Bonnie" under the name Tony Sheridan And The Beat Brothers, which would later catch the attention of Brian Epstein.

BORN TODAY

1934-Brian Epstein

Beatles manager and manager of other Liverpool acts. Died August 27,1967.

1941-Lee Dorman

Iron Butterfly. Died December 21, 2012

1952-Nile Rodger

musician, producer, the lead guitarist and co-founding member with Bernard Edwards of the band Chic

1958-Lita Ford

The Runaways, solo