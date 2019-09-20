Classic Rock Almanac September 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Associated TV spends a million pounds to gain control of The Beatles' music publishing company, Northern Songs.

1970-Jim Morrison of The Doors is acquitted on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, but is found guilty of exposing himself during a concert at The Dinner Key Auditorium in Coconut Grove a year and a half earlier.

1972-Paul and Linda McCartney were arrested for the second time in four weeks for possession of cannabis, this time for growing it at their Scottish farmhouse near Campbeltown.

1973-30 year old Jim Croce was killed in a plane crash on September 20th, after playing a concert at North-western State University, Natchitoches, Louisiana.

1975-David Bowie had the top tune on Billboard's singles chart with "Fame", a song co-written by John Lennon, who can be heard singing near the end of the record.

2010-Leonard Skinner, the Florida school teacher who inspired a group of high school students to use his mis-spelled name during their rise to fame as the Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away at a nursing home at the age of 77. Although the band did not get along with Mr. Skinner when he was their teacher, they eventually became friends.

2016-Elton John admitted during an appearance on the UK TV show Good Morning Britain that he was considering retiring from recording. He told the audience, "My records don't sell anymore because people have enough Elton John records in their collection. I love making them, but it's someone else's turn now."

BORN TODAY

1949-Chuck and John Panozzo

bass and drums, Styx. John Panozzo died July 16, 1996

1968-Ben Shepherd

Soundgarden