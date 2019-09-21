Classic Rock Almanac September 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Janis Joplin announced that she would be leaving Big Brother And The Holding Company at the end of the year. The band's musicianship had long been suspect by Rock critics. Joplin would later be backed by The Kozmic Blues Band.

1968-Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower" is released in the US where will become his only Top 40 hit single, topping out at number 20.

1971-Paul McCartney is awarded a pair of Gold records for "Another Day" and "Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey".

1974-Canada's Bachman-Turner Overdrive release "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet", which will become their third US Top 30 entry and their only number one.

2000-The Guess Who teamed up with Lenny Kravitz at the Much Music Video awards in Toronto to perform "American Woman". Kravitz had recorded the Randy Bachman / Burton Cummings tune for the soundtrack to Mike Myers' The Spy Who Shagged Me nearly thirty years after the original became The Guess Who's biggest hit.

2004-John Fogerty, the former leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, released "Deja Vu All Over Again", his first new album in seven years. It will peak at #23 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

2011-A contract revealing that The Beatles refused to perform in front of a segregated audience at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California on August 31st, 1965, sold for $23,033 at an auction in Los Angeles. In addition to the desegregation clause, the contract guaranteed the band $40,000 and at least 150 police officers to provide security at the show.

BORN TODAY

1947-Don Felder

guitar, vocals, the Eagles

1954-Phil Taylor

Motorhead. Died Nov 11, 2015