Classic Rock Almanac September 22, 2019

September 22, 2019
JR Eaton
Joan Jett

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-San Francisco Rock group, The Great Society, with Grace Slick on lead vocals, makes its stage debut at the Coffee Gallery in North Beach, California. The band would eventually evolve into Jefferson Airplane.

1967-A cartoon image of The Beatles wearing colorful outfits appears on the cover of Time magazine, along with the line "The Beatles / Their New Incarnation.

1980-John Lennon signs with Geffen Records after David Geffen promises to release his next album without even hearing any of the songs.

1982-The Who kick off what they say is their farewell tour, a 40 date trip that will gross $23 million. They would reunite in 1985.

1985-80,000 fans watched the first Farm Aid concert, featuring Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Joel, B.B. King, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Willie Nelson and other performers who help raise $7 million. The annual event takes place every Fall to help the American family farmer.

1992-Bruce Springsteen plays an electric set for MTV's Unplugged show. The episode is renamed, MTV Plugged.

BORN TODAY

1951-David Coverdale
singer with Whitesnake, lead singer of Deep Purple from late 1973 March 1976.

1957-Nick Cave
singer, songwriter

1958-Joan Jett
guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer

 

classic rock almanac

