Classic Rock Almanac September 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Doors' "People Are Strange" is released in the US, where it will reach number 12.

1974-The drummer for The Average White Band, 24 year old Robbie McIntosh, is found dead in his North Hollywood hotel room. He died of a heroin overdose after he inhaled a white powder thought to be cocaine but was actually pure heroin.

1997-The Rolling Stones start their Bridges To Babylon tour at Chicago's Soldier Field. They begin the show with "Satisfaction" and close it 2 1/2 hours later with "Brown Sugar".

2006-Neil Young was named Artist Of The Year at the fifth annual Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. The 60-year-old singer-songwriter released the protest album "Living With War" a few months earlier.

2009-14 re-mastered Beatles albums and boxed sets sold more than 2.25 million copies during the first five days they were on sale in North America, Japan and the UK, prompting EMI Music CEO Elio Leoni-Sceti to declare that "Beatlemania has returned."

2017-Neil Young was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during an event that took place in Toronto at Massey Hall. "I'm terribly proud to be Canadian," Young told the crowd after being introduced by Randy Bachman. "I know I've traveled a lot... but I've always been a Canadian citizen. I've never been a citizen of anywhere else, even though I love the USA."

BORN TODAY

1947-Neal Smith

drummer with the Alice Cooper Band

1949-Bruce Springsteen

singer, songwriter