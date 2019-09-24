Classic Rock Almanac September 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" peaks at #11 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart.

1966-Jimi Hendrix moved from the United States to the UK, where he would spend the next nine months touring and recording before returning home to play the Monterey International Pop Festival in California. One of the first things he does after arriving in England is to legally change his name from James to Jimi.

1970-Ringo Starr releases his second solo album, "Beaucoups of Blues", which will reach #65 on the Billboard Hot 200 during a 15 week stay.

1977-Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" peaks at #3 on the US singles chart while E.L.O.'s "Telephone Line" reaches #7.

1994-Steve Martin welcomed Eric Clapton on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live where he performs "Tore Down" and "Five Long Years".

BORN TODAY

1942-Linda McCartney, (Linda Eastman)

Wife of Paul McCartney. Photographer, animal rights campaigner. Played keyboards with Wings and solo McCartney records. Died April 17, 1998.