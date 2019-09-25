Classic Rock Almanac September 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles, a half hour Saturday morning cartoon show featuring genuine Beatles songs but not their real voices, premieres on ABC-TV. The show would run through September 7, 1969.

1967-The Beatles record "Fool On The Hill" at Abbey Road Studios in London. Paul McCartney would later say "I was writing about someone like Maharishi (Yogi). His detractors called him a fool. Because of his giggle, he wasn't taken too seriously."

1973-The Rolling Stones' "Goats Head Soup" album turns Gold on the strength of the single "Angie".

1976-Boz Scaggs is the musical guest on US TV's Saturday Night Live, where he performs his hit, "Lowdown", which reached #3 in the US and #28 in the UK.

1976-Boston's first LP enters the Billboard album chart where it will climb to #3 and become the fastest-selling debut album in Rock history. The LP contains the hit single "More Than a Feeling" which will reach #5 early next year.

1979-The Eagles' LP, "The Long Run" debuts at #2 on Billboard's Hot 200 chart.

1980-Led Zeppelin was rehearsing at Jimmy Page's house in preparation for an American tour when drummer John Bonham was found dead in his bed following an all-day drinking binge.

1982-Don Henley's debut solo album, "I Can't Stand Still" enters the Billboard Hot 200 chart, bolstered by the single, "Dirty Laundry", which will hit #3 in the US and #59 in the UK.

1982-Queen makes a guest appearance on US TV's Saturday Night Live, where they perform "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Under Pressure".

2000-Ozzy Osbourne formally requests that Black Sabbath be removed from the nomination list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Calling the inclusion "meaningless", Osbourne went on to say "Let's face it. Black Sabbath have never been media darlings. We're a people's band and that suits us just fine."

2015-Former Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour saw his solo album, "Rattle That Lock", rise to the top of the UK album chart.

BORN TODAY

1946-Jerry Penrod

bass player, Iron Butterfly

1969-Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal

guitarist, songwriter, was one of two lead guitarists in Guns N' Roses from 2006 until 2014 and performed on Chinese Democracy.