Classic Rock Almanac September 26, 2019

September 26, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Kinks release their first US hit, "You Really Got Me". The song will spend 10 weeks on the Billboard chart and rise to #7.

1969-The Beatles release their 13th album in the UK, "Abbey Road", which debuts at #1 and will stay there for eleven straight weeks. It is issued in the US a week later and will top the Billboard album chart for twelve weeks.

1974-John Lennon releases "Walls and Bridges", an LP that will prove to be his last album of new material for nearly six years. It will reach #1 in the US and #6 in the UK.

1987-The Grateful Dead's "Touch Of Grey" peaks at #9 on the US singles chart, becoming their only Billboard chart hit.

BORN TODAY

1945-Bryan Ferry
singer and songwriter, Roxy Music

1948-Tiran Porter
bass, guitar player and singer. best known as a member of The Doobie Brothers from 1972 to 1980 and 1987 to 1992.

1954-Craig Chaquico
Jefferson Starship

 

